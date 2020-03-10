Las Vegas, Nevada, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam will be exhibiting solutions for jobsite security and monitoring at CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Held every three years in Las Vegas, the event is North America’s largest construction trade show. The company will be announcing as part of its 2020 product line, several new cameras as well as updates to its popular Control Center 8 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite.

Construction industry professionals searching for affordable ways to document and secure their projects should visit EarthCam at Exhibit #S65517 for live demos and show specials. EarthCam staff will be on hand to showcase managed services ranging from live streaming security video to 360° VR reality capture and Gigapixel time-lapse cameras. Now more than ever remote monitoring capabilities are an essential need for every jobsite.

EarthCam will be demonstrating the new panorama optimized ConstructionCam XIR, announced just last week, equipped with extreme infrared night vision to see up to 1500 feet in total darkness. With high-definition video and continuous recording, the camera is ideal for site security. Continuous 360° panning allows the system to track progress both vertically and horizontally, compiling panoramic imagery up to 300 Megapixels. Perfect for documenting everything from stadiums to skyscrapers, the new camera is rated IP66 and comes with a maintenance-free wiper system for reliability in all weather conditions.

EarthCam’s exhibit will feature their exclusive Edge Video Recorder (EVR), a powerful security solution that goes beyond event-based recording. It offers High-Definition continuous video recording with up to 120 days of retention and secure 256 bit AES encryption. An intuitive, visual timeline interface makes access to recorded video fast and simple on a smart phone, tablet or computer from any location. Footage can be reviewed quickly and incidents are easily shareable with security response personnel.

EarthCam Control Center version 8.6 now supports advanced jobsite security functions and a host of other new features. The past year saw added support for artificial intelligence (AI) powered image analytics and instant access to AI-Edited, presentation-ready movies at any point throughout a project timeline. Also recently implemented is EarthCam exclusive Accel-Control™ Web Socket connectivity which provides for more efficient and responsive streaming of high-quality live video wirelessly over 4G LTE networks.

For a live demonstration of innovative construction camera technology and services, visit EarthCam at CONEXPO/CON/AGG March 10-14 at Exhibit #S65517 or go to https://www.earthcam.net/conexpo/ .

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects worldwide. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains 13 additional offices internationally.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/.

