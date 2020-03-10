BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. Appearing in the Logistics category, Command Alkon earned a Top 10 finish in 2020 for its CONNEX Platform. The platform facilitates supply chain collaboration and project certainty. The results are significantly improving how contractors, jobsite inspectors, project owners, state departments of transportation (DOTs), concrete producers, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, and more interact.



“The team here is extremely honored by Fast Company’s recognition of our results to positively impact productivity, safety, and sustainability across heavy construction,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “CONNEX is unlike any other technology in our industry; automating and digitizing key supply chain processes for heavy materials. The technology is definitely a game changer, and I am thrilled about our selection for this notable award.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. This year’s list features businesses from 39 countries.

Command Alkon is leading the heavy construction industry into a new era of project certainty, helping interdependent stakeholders achieve better outcomes together than they would on their own. The implementation of digital collaboration solutions like CONNEX frees limited resources in order to build more community-enriching infrastructure like schools, hospitals, libraries, and roadways as a result of the meaningful productivity gains unlocked via technology.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across a myriad of industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020 , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.



ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.com

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c94fccd-9b66-4e08-ae23-d9cee6ee71ce