Las Vegas, NV, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Cam, a portable, live streaming, wireless security camera premieres today at CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Solstice Cam connects to WiFi and sets up in seconds, making it incredibly easy to use. A long-lasting battery and small solar panel make it the perfect choice for short-term or unpowered jobsites.

Construction professionals often struggle to provide inexpensive security cameras that continuously record and create time-lapse videos of their projects. With full HD live streaming, continuous video recording and AI edited time-lapse videos, Solstice Cam fulfills the need right out of the box. Smart motion detection alerts help users react fast to potential threats and, with up to 120 days of retention, the system is always capturing critical evidence. Onboard 256-bit AES encrypted storage assures video footage is secure and recorded clips are easily shared with others.

The rugged construction camera is rated IP66 and repels dust, rain, snow and ice assuring it can be used anytime and anywhere. The system delivers wide angle, crystal clear, live video day or night to a phone, tablet or computer. Solstice Cam provides an innovative solution to monitor productivity, improve safety, mitigate risk and deter crime.

Solstice Cam starts at $1995 and comes in three color combinations with 32GB, 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. For a limited time, Solstice Cam is offering one year of its Pro-Connect Plan, which provides AI edited time-lapse videos, premium level support and integration with project management platforms like Procore, PlanGrid and Autodesk, for free.

Available accessories include a selection of mounting options, IR-Illuminator for up to 280 feet of enhanced night vision and an extended-range WiFi router. Every system includes free domestic ground shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Held every three years in Las Vegas, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show. To meet Solstice Cam, watch the video now.

Solstice Cam is a wireless jobsite security camera that provides live streaming, continuous recording and professional grade time-lapse technology at an affordable price. The patent pending technology is engineered in the USA by EarthCam, the experts in jobsite camera services. Solstice Cam is everything you want from an easy to use security camera to protect your business and connect you with your jobsite giving you peace of mind.

