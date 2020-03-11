Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 26/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, March 11, 2020 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Bo Jesper Hansen

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 100.75 250 DKK 100.75 644 DKK 101.00 16,000 DKK 101.00 5,205 DKK 101.00 16 DKK 101.00 500 DKK 101.00 269 DKK 101.00 259 DKK 101.00 250 DKK 101.00 100 DKK 101.00 280 DKK 101.00 50 DKK 101.00 157 DKK 101.00 69 DKK 101.00 138 DKK 101.00 2,500 DKK 101.00 69 DKK 101.00 240 DKK 101.00 20 DKK 101.00 137 DKK 101.00 200 DKK 101.00 250 DKK 101.00 4,000 DKK 101.00 200 DKK 101.00 4,416 DKK 101.00 3,182 DKK 101.00 250 DKK 101.00 69 DKK 101.50 140 DKK 102.00 140

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 40,000

Aggregated price: DKK 4,039,986.50

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 100.9996625

e) Date of the transaction

11 March 2020 between 12:12 and 14:10 UTC

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S – XCSE and DCSE





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com .

