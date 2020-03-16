March 10th, 2020
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2020/02/29
|
178,632,949
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 240,592,480
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 240,481,335*
* Considering 111 145 treasury shares
|
COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 357,255,110
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France
|
|
