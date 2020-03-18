





Information relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for March 23, 2020

Paris (France) – March 18, 2020 - Further to the French Government’s announcement of March 17, 2020 relating to confinement, Technicolor has to adapt the holding of its Shareholders’ Meeting convened for March 23, 2020.

The Board of Directors took note that pursuant to the upgraded security measures in connection with COVID-19, Shareholders are no longer allowed to physically attend the meeting and consequently made the following decisions.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by mail or by giving their proxy to the Chairperson . You will find below the link to access to the voting form to be used for this purpose that could be returned before Sunday, 22 March 2020, 3 p.m. CET at the latest to the following e-mail address assembleegenerale@technicolor.com together with a certificate of participation if you hold your shares in bearer form (all explanations as to how to vote are detailed at the end of the Notice of meeting available at the link below).

Exceptionally, Shareholders who have already requested an admission card or who have already given their proxy to a person other than the Chairperson will be authorized to change their option vote and vote by mail within the same delay and procedures set out above.

Shareholders who have requested an admission card can submit any questions in writing before Sunday, 22 March 2020, 3 p.m. CET at the latest by email to the address assembleegenerale@technicolor.com . The Company will reply in the minutes of the meeting, which will be published on Technicolor’s website, in the section named “Shareholders’ Meeting”.

The Company regrets missing the opportunity of meeting its Shareholders in person, but these measures are necessary to ensure everyone’s protection. Technicolor hopes to be able to hold the annual Shareholders’ Meeting under normal circumstances.

Link to access the voting form:

https://www.technicolor.com/sites/default/files/2020-02/Formulaire%20de%20vote.pdf

Link to access the Notice of meeting:

https://www.technicolor.com/sites/default/files/2020-02/20200219%20-%20Notice%20of%20Meeting.pdf

* *

*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolor – linkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Contacts:

Investor relations: +33 1 41 86 55 95 • investor.relations@technicolor.com



Attachment