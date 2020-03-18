Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic consequences thereof, Jyske Bank suspends the outlook for 2020. Previously, the outlook was for a profit after tax of DKK 1.8 bn - 2.2 bn for 2020.

The economic implications for Jyske Bank are assessed on an ongoing basis, and an update is expected to be issued in connection with the interim report for the first quarter of the year published on 5 May 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment