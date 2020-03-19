The negative impact of the coronavirus on the overall market conditions has been significant. For this reason, Martela is adjusting its operations to meet the rapidly changed circumstances and will temporarily lay off its personnel in Finland. The duration of the layoffs varies depending on the business area and work assignment, up to a maximum of 90 days. In addition to these layoffs Martela will adjust its operations also in other countries.

In addition to layoffs, Martela will continue to implement its previously announced EUR 4 million savings program and improve productivity.

