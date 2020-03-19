The negative impact of the coronavirus on the overall market conditions has been significant. For this reason, Martela is adjusting its operations to meet the rapidly changed circumstances and will temporarily lay off its personnel in Finland. The duration of the layoffs varies depending on the business area and work assignment, up to a maximum of 90 days. In addition to these layoffs Martela will adjust its operations also in other countries.
In addition to layoffs, Martela will continue to implement its previously announced EUR 4 million savings program and improve productivity.
Matti Rantaniemi
CEO
Further information
Matti Rantaniemi, CEO, tel. +358 50 465 8194
Kalle Lehtonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 539 968
Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media
www.martela.com
Martela Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
Martela Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: