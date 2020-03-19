Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
19th March 2020
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification today that on 19th March 2020 Benoit Durteste, a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Company, bought 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 502.99 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 907,007 ordinary shares, being 0.31% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
