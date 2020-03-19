Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

19th March 2020

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification today that on 19th March 2020 Benoit Durteste, a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Company, bought 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 502.99 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 907,007 ordinary shares, being 0.31% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994