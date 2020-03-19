CAMPBELL, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev is the fastest-growing technology solutions company in Latin America hiring the top 1% IT talent in the industry to work on custom software development projects for companies of all sizes.



Aligned with the company’s success and client recognition, BairesDev has been named a top web development firm by Clutch, a business ratings and reviews resource comparing and contrasting leaders of different service sectors. This distinction evaluates quality, attention to deadlines, and overall project management skills, and BairesDev obtained a 4.8 out of five stars rating.

The VP of Software Engineering at Optimal Blue affirms “The team at BairesDev continues providing their development expertise. Their customer service approach led to a high-quality product. They're talented and hardworking. They're also receptive to feedback.”

BairesDev continues expanding its services worldwide across all industries, powered by technology and driven by talent.