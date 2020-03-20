Aino Health and Mike Curtis Reward Solutions Limited (trading as MCR) have signed a partnership agreement regarding Aino’s SaaS platform HealthManager and related services. The partnership is in line with Aino’s expansion strategy and will support growth in a positive manner. The cooperation starts immediately.



“We are delighted about the partnership with Aino Health. With Aino, we will be able to offer our clients an even broader range of services and in particular help organizations to build Employee Sustainability in these challenging times. Proactive monitoring and management of workforce health is a source of competitive differentiation and increasingly an expectation from employers in the war for talent. We look forward immensely to working with Aino going forward”, says Mike Curtis, CEO of MCR.

“I am very happy to see our partner network grow even more and I am especially happy to have MCR onboard. The UK is a new market for us where we see a large potential for our solution and services,” says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

MCR is a multi-disciplinary HR management consultancy head-quartered in London. They have an established reputation providing consultancy advice and services to clients across the corporate, government, higher education and not-for-profit sectors. MCR has eleven practice areas that are detailed on their website: https://mcr.consulting. Over the last six years, MCR has been reinventing human capital consulting to meet changing client needs.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.





For more information:

Mike Curtis, CEO of MCR

Email: mike@mikecurtisreward.uk

Phone: +44 7901 373638



Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health

Email: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of SaaS solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.