23 March 2020

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY DIRECTOR/PDMR

The Company announces that the second tranche of nil cost awards granted to Rachel Kentleton on 02 February 2017 under the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan, vested on 02 February 2020 and was exercised today, 23 March 2020.

The awards were granted pursuant to Listing Rule 9.4.2 in respect of a buy-out of a cash annual bonus and long-term incentive awards forfeited upon leaving her previous employment.

The release of the award is dependent on continued employment over the vesting period. The midmarket value of the ordinary shares in the Company on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was 500p per share.

Director/PDMR Award vested* Shares sold to cover tax and NI Balance of Ordinary shares retained by Rachel Kentleton



Rachel Kentleton 7,817 3,738 shares @ 446.1p each 4,079 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

* Second tranche of award being 50% of the awards granted on 2 February 2017 plus dividends accrued.

This notification has also been submitted to the FCA.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)1707 600300

end