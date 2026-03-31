PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 31 March 2026, Rosie Shapland, Non-Executive Director, purchased 4,713 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 567.691481 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary        
+44 (0)7712648443

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRosie Shapland

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares

c)Prices and volumesPurchase
  • Price: £5.67691481
  • Volume: 4,713
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total



4,713 shares 
£5.67691481 per share
£26,755.30
e)Date of the transaction31 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon



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