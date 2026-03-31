PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 31 March 2026, Rosie Shapland, Non-Executive Director, purchased 4,713 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 567.691481 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7712648443

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rosie Shapland



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares



c) Prices and volumes Purchase Price: £5.67691481

Volume: 4,713 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Total





4,713 shares

£5.67691481 per share

£26,755.30 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction London



