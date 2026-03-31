PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2026
PayPoint Plc
(the "Company")
Director / PDMR Transaction
The Company announces that it has been notified that on 31 March 2026, Rosie Shapland, Non-Executive Director, purchased 4,713 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 567.691481 pence per share.
The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7712648443
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rosie Shapland
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Purchase
|d)
|Aggregated information
4,713 shares
£5.67691481 per share
£26,755.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London