SEATTLE, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc., the leader in modern compensation data and software, released its annual The 2020 State of the Gender Pay Gap report in advance of Equal Pay Day on March 31. The report provides an in-depth examination into the impact of gender pay inequity and reveals that progress in closing the gender pay gap is slow, as women are earning $.81 cents for every $1 earned by a man—a nominal change over last year’s $.79 cents on the dollar earned by men.
As the report outlines, women also receive a disproportionate financial penalty when it comes to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Women are more likely to take time away from their careers to stay home caring for children whose schools are now closed or elderly parents and family members who are at risk or confined. The gender pay gap shows these women will incur a pay penalty upon returning to work. More specifically, these women will receive an offer that is 7% percent less than a candidate who is currently employed when they apply for the same position upon return to the workforce. The report also shows that, despite increased pressure from employees to close the gender pay gap and additional legislation, only 38 percent of companies have plans to conduct a pay equity analysis at their company to identify the problem.
“Our research shows women are unfairly impacted financially in times of crises like the current Coronavirus epidemic. Employers should recognize these employment gaps to care for family members may not be avoidable and should not be ‘pay penalized’ when women return to the workforce,” said PayScale Director of Research, Sudarshan Sampath. “In addition, the report shows the reality of gender pay equity is lagging behind the perception that companies are now beginning to pay men and woman equally. We believe most companies want to do the right thing to ensure gender pay equity, but this can be a daunting task. We recommend employers use market data to assess the state of the gender pay gap and make the necessary adjustments to achieve gender pay equity.”
PayScale’s research also studied the controlled pay gap - the disparity in pay for men and women doing the same work. This controlled gender pay gap remains $0.98 on the dollar. While this disparity may appear small, lost earnings over the course of a 40-year career equate to a woman earning $80,000 less for doing the exact same work as a man. When the pay gap is analyzed for the work of all women versus all men, the average women earns about $1,000,000 less than a man over the course of her career.
Additional PayScale Gender Pay Gap 2020 Findings:
Equal Pay Day this year is March 31st—a date representing that, on average, it takes women an additional three months to earn what their male counterparts earned by the end of 2019.
PayScale helps companies use the power of analytics to identify areas of pay inequality by providing a clear view into the pay data of their current workforce with solutions such as their Pay-Equity Analytics package for Market Pay customers. The solution provides customers with a clear view into the pay data of their current workforce and identifies areas of opportunity to close the pay gap. Current employee pay data is used to dive into deep statistical analysis of the pay patterns within a company’s workforce, and employers can create data models that help them understand the financial impacts remediation would have on their business.
To view the full 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report and methodology, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/data/gender-pay-gap
About PayScale
PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale
Press Contact: Erica Beyer
Email: Erica@fireflycmns.com
Cell: 206.321.0727
PayScale
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
PayScale_logo_full_color_web.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: