Portland, Ore., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both national and international data privacy laws like the GDPR and CCPA have made user consent laws even more challenging to navigate, but new tools are emerging to help corporate privacy professionals fulfill new and existing obligations. Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cyber Security Compliance announced the immediate availability of Exterro Consent Management. This new product enables consumers to control their data and businesses to comply with privacy regulations.

“Our platform users can now quickly and easily implement the world’s most popular cookie consent management solution through Exterro,” says Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. “My hope is that every Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Legal Officer can sleep better at night knowing that just a single line of code provides automatic compliance with the data privacy laws of 40 countries.”

Exterro Consent & Preference Management allows users to dictate the types of communications they receive from an organization and enables businesses to track when and where consent is required and whether it has been granted or denied by the subject. Exterro’s product is powered by Osano, and is the most popular consent solution on the planet, processing more than 2 billion consent requests per month over more than 750,000 websites.

Exterro Consent Management includes:

Intelligent Consent automatically displays and enforces the consent requirements for users from wherever they are in the world.

automatically displays and enforces the consent requirements for users from wherever they are in the world. 3 rd -Party Blocking , which blocks outside scripts from loading unless the user has consented.

, which blocks outside scripts from loading unless the user has consented. Multi-Language Support automatically displays consents based on the visitor’s preferred language in one of 34 different languages.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to add this to our broader Legal GRC platform, which helps organization’s address their privacy, regulatory, compliance, and litigation risks with greater efficiency and at lower costs,” says Balachandran.

Learn more about Exterro Consent Management.

# # #



About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com .