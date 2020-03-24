AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid (hereafter, the Company) hereby informs that on 23rd of March 2020 UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) expressed an opinion about the amendment of the contract which Company is willing to conclude with UAB EPSO-G regarding the lending and borrowing contract signed on 27th of March 2019 (hereafter, the Agreement):

• Agreement is in line with the market conditions;

• Agreement is fair and reasonable with respect to other shareholders of the Company, which are not Party of this agreement, because entering into this contract would positively affect Company’s financial results.

The Board of the Company at the meeting held on 24th of March approved the Agreement.

The current three-year group mutual lending and borrowing Agreement has set the maximum borrowing limit for AB Amber Grid to EUR 15M, which is going to be increased to EUR 35M after signing the Agreement.

