Month-to-date company-wide retail revenues in March have increased ~70% sequentially to ~$3 million

All stores remain open in Pennsylvania and Illinois

Jushi is prioritizing its medical patients and customers most susceptible to COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today is providing shareholders with an update on its operations during the month of March, and its company-wide response to COVID-19. Jushi maintains that the health and safety of its patients, customers and employees is the Company’s number one priority during this global crisis.

As of March 25th, Jushi’s dispensaries received the “life-sustaining” business designation in Pennsylvania and the “essential services” designation in Illinois. As a result, the Company’s six dispensaries in Pennsylvania, operating under the brand “BEYOND/HELLO,” and its two dispensaries in Illinois, operating under the brand “The Green Solution” (transitioning to BEYOND/HELLO branding later this year), will remain open. The Company acquired the two Illinois dispensaries on January 30th and has subsequently begun serving adult-use customers at its Sauget location as of March 2nd. Through the first three weeks of March, company-wide retail revenues were approximately $3 million, an increase of approximately 70% as compared to February 2020.

The Company is announcing several initiatives prioritizing its medical patients and customers most susceptible to COVID-19 during the pendency of the COVID-19 outbreak:

Pennsylvania – Effective immediately, BEYOND/HELLO dispensaries will only serve patients 50 years or older in the first hour of operations. Curbside pick-up will begin to be offered at three PA dispensaries starting March 30 th (1) .

. Sauget, Illinois – Beginning March 30 th , The Green Solution dispensary will only serve medical patients on Mondays. In addition, starting on March 31 st , The Green Solution dispensary will serve only medical patients and customers 50 years or older during the first hour of operations. Curbside pick-up will also be offered to medical patients beginning March 26 th .

, The Green Solution dispensary will only serve medical patients on Mondays. In addition, starting on March 31 , The Green Solution dispensary will serve only medical patients and customers 50 years or older during the first hour of operations. Curbside pick-up will also be offered to medical patients beginning March 26 . Normal, Illinois – Beginning March 31st, The Green Solution dispensary will only serve patients 50 years or older in the first hour of operations. Curbside pick-up will also be offered to medical patients beginning March 26th.

(1) Curbside pick-up available at Bristol, West Chester and Scranton PA locations.

In accordance with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Jushi made essential changes to promote a healthy and safe operating environment for all of its patients, customers and employees, including:

Frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces

Deep cleaning and sanitizing workstations

Sanitizing or washing hands after each transaction

Ensuring hand sanitizer is easily accessible

Suspending all use of paper menus, demo products, and demo samples

Positioning staff at every other register when possible

Taking the temperature of store employees before they begin their shift

“I am proud of all of our team members for responding quickly and appropriately during this rapidly evolving and uncertain time globally. Thus far in March, we have seen a significant increase in traffic and demand, which is a reflection of the loyalty of our customer base. Going forward, we will continue to closely monitor the status of our operations and make adjustments as needed to ensure the health and safety of our patients, customers and employees,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jushi.

Jushi will be providing an update regarding its financial results for the 2019 full year and fourth quarter as well as more detail relating to the 2020 first quarter during its earnings conference call to be scheduled at the end of April.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

