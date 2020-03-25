CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury management platform provider, today announced that it is supporting the Treasury Coalition Global Crisis Monitor: An Immediate & Ongoing Survey of COVID-19 Impact & Response.
This ongoing, weekly survey is designed to give treasury and finance professionals an updated view of what their colleagues are thinking in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, how they are reacting to it, and the industry changes they expect to see because of it.
About GTreasury
For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury Management System (TMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 750 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.
