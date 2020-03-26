OAKDALE, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Rafael Martinez has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Martinez will be based out of the Turlock Office.



Martinez has 10 years of banking experience. He will focus on commercial and agricultural lending in Turlock and other adjacent cities. “We are pleased to have Rafael join the commercial lending team,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “His Central Valley roots and experience working with the local business and farming community will serve him well and help expand our lending efforts in the greater Turlock area."

Martinez received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a dual concentration in Finance and International Business from CSU Stanislaus in Turlock. He is also a Hipereon Commercial Lending School graduate. Later this year, he will complete his final semester of the Agricultural Lending Institute program offered through the Craig School of Business at CSU Fresno. He is currently a board member for the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County, Turlock Young Professionals, and Knights of Columbus. Rafael is an avid waterfowl and upland game hunter, he enjoys the outdoors, community involvement in Stanislaus County, and watching is daughter learn and grow. Martinez resides in Patterson with his wife and daughter.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

