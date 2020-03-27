In its financial statements published on 7 February 2020, Martela Oyj estimated its turnover and operating result in 2020 to be slightly higher than in the previous year.

The company now estimates that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the outlook in all market areas, and it is highly unlikely that the company's earlier guidance will actualise.

Martela will withdraw its 7 February 2020 outlook due to the estimated impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the prevailing circumstances, it is not possible to make an accurate estimate of the company's full-year turnover and operating result. Martela will publish a guidance for 2020 once a reliable estimate on the impacts can be made.

These are exceptional times with the coronavirus spreading around the world. The health and wellbeing of our employees and customers are our top priorities. Regardless of the circumstances, we will continue to develop our customers' working and learning environments and the related furniture deliveries. I believe that our long-term work as a forerunner in the working and learning environment related services will help us and our customers adapt to this changed situation, and together we will overcome the challenges ahead.

Martela Oyj's Interim Report for January-March will be published on Thursday, 7 May, 2010.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.