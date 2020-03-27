Paris, March 27, 2020
Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s 2019 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel), including the annual financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 27, 2020 under the number D.20-0200.
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
4 quai de Bercy
94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
