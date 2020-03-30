MONTREAL, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF ; would like to inform shareholders that in response to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, HPQ and its partners PyroGenesis in Montreal, and Apollon in France, and suppliers are respecting the health and safety of employees by encouraging employees to isolate, and work from home as much as possible. Given the severity of the outbreak and continuing uncertainty regarding the duration and business impact of the virus, the start of the Gen3 Pilot Plant commissioning and testing program is being postponed until further notice. However, work will continue with respect to activities in which social distancing and best health practices can be observed, such as developing the new PUREVAP™ Silicon Metal Nano Reactor, (PUREVAP™ SiNR).

BATTERY INDUSTRY INTEREST IN HPQ CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG

Despite the current circumstances, battery industry participants continue to inquire and demonstrate strong interest in our future upstream production capabilities. Specifically, we are seeing meaningful interest in using our PUREVAP™ RRQ Silicon Metal (Si) as feed stock to manufacture:

So much so that, as soon as possible once the COVID-19 business interruption ends, our primary focus will be on manufacturing sufficient quantities of material to deliver samples to battery manufacturers and research centres. Only once these goals have been attained will we re-deploy assets to the Gen3 Pilot Plant commissioning and testing program. This is the level of importance of this initiative.

“The COVID-19 outbreak, possible recession and low oil prices don’t change the long-term cyclical movement of the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”). HPQ is building a portfolio of unique High Value Silicon Metal products needed for the RER and the short-term business interruption we are experiencing has no bearing on the long-term potential of what we are doing. The continued interest in HPQ from the battery industry despite COVID-19 interruptions provides unequivocal evidence of this,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon. “Interest in the potential for Silicon Metal’s potential to contribute to energy storage demand is undeniable and generating massive investments, as well as, serious industry interest. This was true before the COVID-19 outbreak and will be true after.”

About Silicon Metal

Silicon Metal (Si) is one of today’s strategic material needed to fulfil the renewable energy revolution presently under way. Silicon does not exist in its pure state; it must be extracted from quartz (SiO2), in what has historically been a costly and energy intensive process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ) is developing, with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) , a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, the innovative PUREVAP™ “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a process (patent pending), which will permit the One Step transformation of Quartz (SiO 2 ) into High Purity Silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential.

HPQ, working with PyroGenesis, is also developing the PUREVAP™ Silicon Metal Nano Reactor (SiNR). This is a proprietary process that uses different purities of Silicon Metal (SI as feedstock), melts them into liquid Si that can then be synthesized into the Spherical Silicon Metal Nano Powders and Nanowires necessary for the next generation of Lithium-ion batteries. During 2020, the plan is to validate our game changing manufacturing approach by upgrading our existing Gen2 PUREVAP™ QRR reactor into a PUREVAP™ SiNR to produce spherical Silicon Metal (Si) nano-powders and nanowires samples for industry participants and research institutions’.

Concurrently, HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar to develop a manufacturing capability that uses the High Purity Silicon (Si) made with the PUREVAP™ to make Porous silicon wafers needed for solid-state Li-ion batteries. We expect that the first Silicon wafer should be ready to be shipped for testing to a battery manufacturer (under NDA) in 2020.

The focus of HPQ focus is to become the lowest cost producer of Silicon Metal (Si), High Purity Silicon Metal (Si), Spherical Si nano-powders and silicon-based composites for next-generation lithium-ion batteries, Porous Silicon Wafers for Solid states batteries and Porous Silicon Powders for Li-ion batteries.

