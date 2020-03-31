Company announcement no. 6/2020

Søborg/Copenhagen, March 31, 2020

NNIT renews operations maintenance agreement with Novo Nordisk



NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces that it has entered into a five-year-agreement with Novo Nordisk, renewing the existing operations maintenance agreement which was to expire at the end of 2020.

The contract covers the infrastructure operations of the global and local application platforms, which Novo Nordisk is relying on in their daily operations. NNIT is delivering full stack platform and infrastructure services up to application level. The contract represents a value of mid triple-digit DKK million amount and takes effect from January 1, 2020.

The new contract secures this important business with Novo Nordisk for another five years. Compared to the previous contract the new contract will reduce NNIT’s yearly revenue in this service tower from the Novo Nordisk Group considerably. The decline in revenue in 2020 is as expected and was incorporated into the guidance for 2020 set forth in the company announcement 01/2020.

The COVID-19 situation provides increased uncertainty to the near-term business of NNIT and the potential impact on NNIT is continoulsy monitored and assessed. Currently the guidance for 2020 (organic revenue growth of -4% to -8% in constant currencies, operating profit margin before special items of 6-8% in constant currencies) is maintained, though the COVID-19 situation and the potential changes in customers buying behaviour add uncertainty to the guidance for the year.

Ricco Larsen, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, NNIT says about the agreement: “We are proud to continuously be able to meet Novo Nordisk’s high expectations and extend this agreement matching the market development.” He continues: “Our collaboration is continuously maturing and new services such as Hybrid Cloud are added to the stack of platform services we provide today, so that Novo Nordisk remains NNIT’s largest customer and we continue to be their strategic partner on IT services.”

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Blüitgen Binger

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,207 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com .

Attachment