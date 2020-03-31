AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



AB Amber Grid (hereafter, the Company) hereby informs that on 31st of March 2020 concluded with UAB EPSO-G an amendment of the lending and borrowing contract concluded between UAB EPSO-G and the Company on 27th of March 2019 (hereafter, the Amendment).



With this Amendment the maximum limit of lending from UAB EPSO-G to the Company is being increased from EUR 15M to EUR 35M. Other conditions of the contract remain unchanged.

The Board of the Company at the meeting held on 24th of March approved the Agreement.



