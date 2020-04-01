EVLI BANK PLC’S PRESS RELEASE APRIL 1, 2020 AT 2.00 PM. (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc will publish its Interim Report for the period January-March 2020 on Thursday April 16, 2020 at approximately 1.00 pm. The Interim Report will be available on the company's website at www.evli.com/investors after publishing.

Webcast to investors and analysts

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, and Juho Mikola, CFO, will exceptionally present the result to investors and analysts as a webcast on Thursday April 16, 2020 at 2.00 pm. The presentation will be held to a limited number of participants in Finnish. After the event, the presentation material will be available in English at www.evli.com/investors. To participate in the event, please sign up in advance to ir@evli.com by April 9, 2020 at 4.00 pm. at the latest. A webcast link will be sent to participants.



For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Marketing, communications and IR Manager, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com



Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016 ,2017, 2018.

