SEATTLE, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Pharmaceutical Granulators Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,435.8 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Granulators Market:

The global pharmaceutical granulators market is expected to witness significant growth owing to investment by key market players on expansion of their production facilities. For instance, in May 2017, GEA Group opened its new expanded GEA Pharma Solids Center (GPSC) in Wommelgem, Belgium. In this multi-million investment facility, state-of-the-art oral solid dosage form testing, development and optimization will be carried out. This manufacturing facility utilizes GEA’s ConsiGma platform which will provide powder handling, granulating, pelletizing, drying, compression, and tablet coating.

Similarly, the companies are also investing in continuous manufacturing which is expected to accelerate growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI), GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca announced their collaboration to build and operate a new continuous wet granulation manufacturing facility. All three companies are focused on investing in the development of new technology, building contemporary infrastructure, and developing new processes related to wet granulation technology.

The key players operating in this market are focused on technological advancements and product innovation to address the increasing demand for granulators from the pharmaceutical industry. The growth of this market is attributed to new product launches in the market and continuous improvements in exiting products. For instance, in 2018, L.B. Bohle launched a QbCon 1 CONTINUOUS twinscrew granulator and dryer at Interphex 2018 held in New York, U.S. QbCon 1 introduced continuous wet granulation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, Spraying Systems Co. is focused on product innovation for improvement of its existing products. In 2015, Spraying Systems redesigned the Granumill 007 to achieve optimal efficiency with the new and improved Granumill 007.The redesigned system has features such as a new rotor housing design, fin-free motor, locking mill house, explosion-proof construction, and interchangeable machine options.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pharmaceutical granulators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) owing to increasing demand for oral dose medications. For instance, according to the 2017 Nice Insight Pharmaceutical Excipient Survey report, 65% of pharmaceutical excipients manufactured are in oral solid dosage form for further manufacturing of tablets and capsules.

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulators market include—

L.B. Bohle, Alexanderwerk, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Frewitt S.A., LINXIS Group, Spraying Systems Co., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Romaco Group and Glatt GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pharmaceuticals Granulators Market, By Product Type: Single Pot Granulators High Sheer Granulators Fluid Bed Granulators Oscillating Granulators Others

Global Pharmaceuticals Granulators Market, By Mechanism: Microfracture Dry Granulators Wet Granulators Mixed Granulators

Global Pharmaceuticals Granulators Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies Contract Manufacturing Research Institutes

Global Pharmaceuticals Granulators Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles

