SEATTLE, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global granular urea market was valued at US$ 36.6 Bn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027), in terms of revenue.
Market Trends
The granular urea market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for fertilizers from agriculture sector. The increasing demand for fertilizers is attributed to increasing crop production across the globe. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global rice production in 2016 was pegged at 501.2 million tons, which is expected to reach 510.6 million tons by 2019.
Key initiatives taken by governments in emerging economies for promotion of urea production is expected to drive the market growth of granular urea. For instance, in July 2019, Ministry for Chemicals and Fertilizers, India announced plans to open its five closed fertilizer plants located in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The plants will help to increase urea production in the country and will reduce its dependency on imports. After commissioning of these plants, India’s urea production will be increased by 63.5 lakh tons.
However, harmful environmental effects of granular urea has shifted focus of the companies to launch environment friendly products, which in turn is expected to hamper growth of the granular urea market. For instance, in November 2019, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (India-based fertilizer manufacturer) launched its nano-technology-based fertilizer products such as nano zinc, nano nitrogen, and nano copper, in order to reduce demand of chemical fertilizers. Nano-nitrogen which is an alternative to granular urea, which is expected to cut requirement of urea by 50%.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key companies operating in the global granular urea include—
CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Yara International ASA, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Nutrien Ltd., Ostchem Holding, EuroChem Group, Bunge Limited, CVR Partners LP, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Coromandel International Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
