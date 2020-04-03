MISSION, Kan., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Many spring celebrations call for fabulous food, specifically dishes fit for brunch, even if your “crowd” is simply your nearest loved ones gathered at the family table. A wide variety of recipes may fit the festivities, but a combination of comforting bites with sweet and savory flavors is perfect for appeasing all appetites.



This menu of morning recipes includes Chive and Orange Blossom Honey Waffles and Spicy Garlic Honey Chicken as a filling option to base the meal around with Breakfast Casserole as a more traditional dish. For a sweet sendoff, this Brown Sugar Bundt Cake is best served warm as a midday dessert or can be added to your plate as a simple side.

Find more brunch recipes at Culinary.net.

A Sweet Morning Eat

Add flavor to your brunch with the sweet taste of honey as part of a remade rendition of a breakfast favorite: chicken and waffles.

This recipe for Chive and Orange Blossom Honey Waffles and Spicy Garlic Chicken combines sweet with savory to shine as the main course for your gathering.

Find more recipe ideas at honey.com.

Chive and Orange Blossom Honey Waffles and Spicy Garlic Honey Chicken

Recipe courtesy of chef Jenny Dorsey on behalf of the National Honey Board

Servings: 4

Chicken:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons orange blossom honey

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder

vegetable oil, as needed

Waffles:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons orange blossom honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 cups whole milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped

3/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

honey

To make chicken: Rinse chicken thighs and pat dry with paper towels; place in large bowl.

In separate bowl, combine buttermilk, 1 tablespoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, rosemary and honey. Pour buttermilk mixture over chicken; cover and let marinate 8 hours or overnight.

In separate mixing bowl, combine flour, remaining salt, remaining pepper, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and ancho chile powder; stir.

Remove each piece of chicken from buttermilk, shake to remove excess liquid and dredge in flour mixture. Shake off excess.

In deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F. Fry chicken until internal temperature reaches 175 F or juices run clear, approximately 5 minutes per thigh.

Drain on paper towels.

To make waffles: In large mixing bowl, mix flour, honey, orange zest, salt, baking powder, milk, eggs, chives and cheese until combined.

Use waffle maker to cook four waffles in batches.

Place chicken on waffles and drizzle with honey.

A Dairy-Fueled Brunch Dish

Whether it’s just part of a brunch spread or the focus of your meal, an egg-based casserole is a perfect way to appease a morning crowd.

This version of Breakfast Casserole calls for potatoes, ham, eggs, milk and cheese for a simple dish that requires little preparation before popping in the oven.

Visit milkmeansmore.org for more morning dishes.

Breakfast Casserole

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound red or white potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

water

1/2 small onion, coarsely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

nonstick cooking spray

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup reduced-fat and reduced-sodium, chopped, cooked ham (about 4 ounces)

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Swiss or cheddar cheese

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups skim milk

1 tablespoon mustard

Heat oven to 350 F.

In large saucepan, cover potato pieces with enough water to just submerge. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Add onion. Return to simmer, covered, about 5 minutes, or until potatoes are just tender. Drain well. Cool slightly.

Coat 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place potato-onion mixture in baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Gently stir to combine. Sprinkle ham and cheese on top.

In medium bowl, lightly beat eggs. Whisk in milk, mustard and remaining salt. Pour over layers in baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 40-45 minutes, or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

A Bundt Cake for Brunch

Many brunch festivities may center around classic breakfast foods like quiches and fresh fruits, but you can take your gathering to the next level with a treat to pair with nearly any dish.

This Brown Sugar Bundt Cake can be the simple, sweet side your guests crave as a complement to the savory recipes on the table. Made using just a handful of household ingredients, including the flavor-boosting addition of C&H sugars, it can be created in about an hour and served warm during your next at-home brunch gathering.

Find more sweet treat ideas at chsugar.com.

Brown Sugar Bundt Cake

Recipe courtesy of “Browned Butter Blondie” on behalf of C&H

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 3/4 cups packed C&H Golden Brown Sugar

1/4 cup C&H Granulated Sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

C&H Confectioners’ Sugar, for dusting

Heat oven to 350 F.

Grease 10-cup bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla and mix on low speed.

With mixer on low, add flour mixture in three additions, alternating with yogurt. Begin and end with flour mixture. Mix until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared bundt pan and use offset spatula to level batter.

Bake 50-55 minutes, or until cake is golden brown and toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. If cake browns too quickly while baking, cover with foil after 35 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool on baking rack 20 minutes. Invert pan onto baking rack and gently tap bottom of pan to release cake.

Cool completely before dusting with confectioners’ sugar.

