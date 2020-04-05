GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of March 2020, compared to traffic figures for March 2019.



During March 2020, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 30.2%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 24.8%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 36.3%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Guadalajara 882.2 614.3 -30.4 % 2,420.4 2,336.5 -3.5 % Tijuana* 496.1 418.4 -15.7 % 1,361.2 1,420.1 4.3 % Puerto Vallarta 126.3 94.6 -25.1 % 351.8 367.8 4.6 % Los Cabos 140.9 116.4 -17.4 % 394.7 402.7 2.0 % Montego Bay 0.6 0.0 -96.6 % 1.8 1.0 -47.0 % Guanajuato 163.7 107.3 -34.5 % 462.0 424.6 -8.1 % Hermosillo 144.1 109.1 -24.3 % 385.0 396.1 2.9 % Mexicali 96.3 75.3 -21.8 % 266.0 277.0 4.1 % Morelia 38.4 33.7 -12.3 % 110.2 125.8 14.1 % La Paz 74.9 60.6 -19.1 % 210.1 213.5 1.7 % Aguascalientes 53.0 35.2 -33.6 % 142.9 137.6 -3.7 % Los Mochis 29.9 24.4 -18.5 % 83.8 86.8 3.6 % Manzanillo 7.8 6.7 -13.0 % 23.9 23.2 -2.8 % Total 2,254.2 1,696.0 -24.8 % 6,213.6 6,212.6 0.0 % International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Guadalajara 326.3 221.8 -32.0 % 988.1 957.8 -3.1 % Tijuana* 223.0 151.9 -31.9 % 658.1 684.3 4.0 % Puerto Vallarta 459.8 275.0 -40.2 % 1,257.0 1,086.3 -13.6 % Los Cabos 410.8 232.8 -43.3 % 1,056.2 947.1 -10.3 % Montego Bay 491.2 261.4 -46.8 % 1,336.2 1,132.9 -15.2 % Guanajuato 57.0 32.6 -42.9 % 171.3 148.2 -13.5 % Hermosillo 5.3 4.0 -23.6 % 17.1 18.8 9.8 % Mexicali 0.6 0.2 -56.6 % 1.4 1.2 -16.1 % Morelia 34.1 25.1 -26.2 % 101.3 99.6 -1.6 % La Paz 1.6 1.1 -29.5 % 3.6 3.3 -7.0 % Aguascalientes 14.1 11.3 -19.9 % 44.5 48.4 8.8 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.3 -43.5 % 1.6 1.3 -23.1 % Manzanillo 13.5 7.5 -44.2 % 37.2 28.5 -23.4 % Total 2,037.8 1,225.1 -39.9 % 5,673.6 5,157.7 -9.1 % International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,208.6 836.1 -30.8 % 3,408.5 3,294.4 -3.3 % Tijuana* 719.1 570.3 -20.7 % 2,019.3 2,104.4 4.2 % Puerto Vallarta 586.1 369.6 -36.9 % 1,608.7 1,454.1 -9.6 % Los Cabos 551.7 349.2 -36.7 % 1,450.9 1,349.8 -7.0 % Montego Bay 491.8 261.5 -46.8 % 1,338.0 1,133.9 -15.3 % Guanajuato 220.8 139.9 -36.6 % 633.3 572.9 -9.5 % Hermosillo 149.4 113.1 -24.3 % 402.1 414.9 3.2 % Mexicali 96.9 75.5 -22.0 % 267.4 278.2 4.0 % Morelia 72.5 58.8 -18.9 % 211.5 225.4 6.6 % La Paz 76.4 61.7 -19.3 % 213.6 216.9 1.5 % Aguascalientes 67.1 46.5 -30.8 % 187.5 186.0 -0.8 % Los Mochis 30.4 24.7 -18.9 % 85.4 88.0 3.1 % Manzanillo 21.3 14.3 -32.8 % 61.0 51.7 -15.3 % Total 4,292.0 2,921.1 -31.9 % 11,887.2 11,370.4 -4.3 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users: Airport Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Tijuana 219.4 150.3 -31.5 % 647.3 677.3 4.6 % Kingston Airport (in thousands): Passengers Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.1 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 72.7 N/A N/A 353.5 N/A Total N/A 72.9 N/A N/A 354.7 N/A Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Passengers Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 20 % Change Domestic 2,254.2 1,696.1 -24.8 % 6,213.6 6,213.9 0.0 % International 2,037.8 1,297.9 -36.3 % 5,673.6 5,511.2 -2.9 % Total 4,292.0 2,994.0 -30.2 % 11,887.2 11,725.1 -1.4 %

COVID-19: During the first week of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a pandemic alert regarding the COVID-19 virus, which caused a gradual decline in international flights from Canada, the United States and Europe. This resulted in a sharp decline in international passenger traffic in Mexico and Jamaica.

In Mexico, the government did not issue any air travel restrictions, however, during the second week of March, this health emergency resulted in the declaration of Phase 1 of the pandemic; Phase 2 was declared for the fourth week of March. As a result, a large number of international flights were cancelled, as well as a significant decline in domestic travel.

In Jamaica, the government suspended all incoming international flights for a period of 14 days, starting March 25, 2020, excluding transportation of cargo and merchandise, and only allowed the departure of commercial flights.

The effects of the pandemic on the Company were reflected in the significant decline in passenger traffic for the month of March.

Occupancy decreased by 33.3 percentage points, from 85.3% in March 2019 to 52.0% in March 2020.

Kingston: The Company assumed control of this airport on October 10, 2019. For comparison purposes, historical information is presented, reporting a total of 72.9 thousand passengers in March 2020, a decline of 47.8% compared to March 2019.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

