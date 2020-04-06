FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , an industry-leading provider in ground transportation solutions across the U.S., has been named to the Transport Topics listing of Top Freight Brokerage Firms for the second time, ranking in the prestigious 2020 rankings at No. 43 . One of the most respected publications in the trucking and freight transportation space, Transport Topics annually names the biggest players in the industry to its Top Freight Brokerages list.

“Our recognition as a top freight brokerage firm is a validation of our continued growth, the relationships with our carrier partners, and the trust placed in us by our shipper customers,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “Shippers face more challenges than ever and the competition is fierce, but we have full confidence that Circle will continue to succeed with our commitment to customer service and accountability throughout the organization.”

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2018. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. For more information, please visit www.circledelivers.com .

