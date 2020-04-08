BURLINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Bean Tech, a strategic partner of Great Wall Motors, will deploy Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit) to build AI-powered automotive assistants for the Chinese automotive group.



Cerence ARK is a turkey automotive solution that packages the company’s state-of-the-art AI-powered voice assistant features, including wake-up word, automatic speech recognition, speech signal enhancement, natural language understanding, and text to speech, and offers them in an open, flexible and fast architecture with minimal development and deployment time. In conjunction with Cerence ARK, Bean Tech will coordinate VUI/GUI design, content, and system integration for the voice assistant.

Together, these technologies provide fast and accurate voice-powered access to a range of in-car systems and functions, including the telephone, radio and media, vehicle controls, navigation and point-of-interest search, and more – all through the use of a simple command. Other functions include support for WeChat, video recording, taking photos, air and train ticket inquiry, exchange rate and stock information, constellation query, and more.

“We’re proud to work with Bean Tech as an innovative partner to create a next-generation driver and passenger experience for Great Wall Motors,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence. “As consumer demand drives a hunger for top-notch experiences in the car in the Chinese market, Cerence ARK offers automakers speed to market to help stay ahead of the competition.”

“As we aim to bring the automotive cockpit of the future to life, we’re turning to Cerence for their decades of experience developing AI-driven voice assistants for top automakers,” said Bean Tech CEO Li Peng. “Together with Cerence, we’re innovating to deploy and manage a fully localized voice assistant quickly and efficiently without sacrificing features and functionality.”

