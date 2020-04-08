SEATTLE, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food encapsulation is basically done to protect the key ingredients of the food items in order to deliver them at the right moment. This process involves the incorporation of important ingredients, cells, enzymes, and other materials present in food into small capsule for delivery of food at the right time. Moreover, encapsulation protects the oxygen-sensitive flavors and color during the processing and storage of food in order to enhance the shelf-life and taste of the product. Encapsulation technique preserves important nutrients such as iron and vitamin C during processing and storage for a longer time. Furthermore, this technology also convert fragile and easy-to-spoil liquid ingredients into stable, easy-flowing powdered solids that can survive during the rigors processing and packaging and also make it viable for storage.

The global food encapsulation market is estimated to account for US$ 4,954.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Market Drivers:

Rising health awareness and concern regarding the consumption of healthy food products has tremendously raised the demand for specialized food products which are expected to augment the market growth of food encapsulation. The rise in the number of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases around the globe have further raised the demand for nutritious and healthy food. This is expected to foster the market growth of the food encapsulation.

Growing demand for multi-ingredient food products due to increasing disposable income and consumer are ready to spend on a food product. Also, the demand for a food product that provides additional health benefits is gaining traction in the market. This is due to rising consumer spending on food products. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, international and local companies in their respective geographies are focusing on the development of encapsulated solutions, offering increased shelf-life and long-lasting flavors to products.

Market Opportunities

The rapid adoption of food encapsulation technology across the flavor and fragrance industry is expected to offer enormous growth opportunity to the market of the food encapsulation. For instance, in July 2019, French fragrance and flavor manufacturer Robertet has introduced a new range of essential oils in powder form. The new offering is based on Natur-Cell, a proprietary patented technology by Robertet. It is a unique and 100% natural encapsulation technology that utilizes inulin as a matrix to protect the entire essential oil profile and to turn them into powders.

Increasing application of the food encapsulation across other application such as beverages, snacks, meat, and various dairy products is projected to accelerate the market growth of the food encapsulation. The advantage such as enhancing the appearance of food by improving color, flavor, and taste of the food are further expected to augment the market growth of the food encapsulation.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of core material, vitamins & minerals dominated the global food encapsulation market in 2018 with around 40% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by flavoring agents and acids, bases & buffers, respectively

On the basis of wall material, carbohydrates dominated the global food encapsulation market in 2018 with around 66% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by proteins and lipids & waxes, respectively

Few recent developments

Givaudan SA ADR

In November 2019, Givaudan announced breakthrough fat encapsulation technology. The new breakthrough fat encapsulation technology helps to reduce up to 75% of the fat content and 30% of the calories in meat substitutes compared to current market products

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Beverages

Frozen Products

Animal Nutrition

Dairy Products

Others

By Technology

Physical

Emulsification Spray Drying Spray Chilling/Cooling Fluidised-bed Coating Centrifugal Extrusion Others

Chemical Coacervation Freeze Drying Supercritical Fluid Technique Nanoprecipitation Liposomes Others



By Core Material

Flavoring Agents

Acids, Bases, and Buffers

Lipids

Enzymes & Microorganisms

Amino Acids & Peptides

Vitamins & Minerals

Antioxidants

Others (Artificial Sweeteners, and Leavening Agents)

By Wall Material

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Lipids & Waxes

By Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

