As a result of the pandemic, insurer finds ways to help customers, employees, agents and communities through its comprehensive “Apron Relief Program”
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: PGR) - Over the last few weeks, the entire country has faced hardship due to COVID-19. Progressive Insurance remains committed to assisting customers and today announced it is providing approximately $1 billion to them as a result of fewer claims that come with less frequent driving.
“We understand how difficult and uncertain people’s lives are right now. While auto insurance might not be the most pressing topic on everyone’s mind, we know that finances could be. For our customers who have trusted us to be there in their times of need, we’re fulfilling that promise. We want them to know how much we care,” said Progressive President and CEO Tricia Griffith. “Always guided by our core values, doing the right thing is vitally important to us. We know that by sticking together and taking care of one another during these difficult times, we’ll come through this stronger. We want our current customers to remain our future customers.”
Subject to approval by state regulators, Progressive personal auto customers who have a policy in force as of April 30th will be credited 20% of their April premiums in May and personal auto customers with a policy in force as of May 31st will be credited 20% of their May premiums in June. We estimate that the sum of these two credits will total approximately $1 billion. Customers will not need to take any actions to receive the benefits. The credits will be applied automatically to the customers’ policy and those customers who have paid in full will receive a refund of the credited amounts.
In addition to providing these funds, Progressive has worked to assist customers, employees, agents and communities in meaningful ways since the COVID-19 outbreak. Through its “Apron Relief Program,” a nod to the company’s iconic brand apron representing progress and protection, the company’s comprehensive efforts have included helping in these four areas:
“We’re grateful to be in a position to give back,” said Griffith. “We will continue to do what we can to help based on the current data available to us and will continue to monitor how this unprecedented situation plays out.”
