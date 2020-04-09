Popular LA-based burger chain to donate meals to feed Southern California’s healthcare workers



LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) As a heartfelt gesture of thanks to the healthcare heroes battling on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic, Fatburger is cooking over 10,000 meals onsite at more than a dozen hospitals in the Southern California region during the month of April. Fatburger is also partnering with Planet Hope to feed local families in need at the Dream Center in Los Angeles.

“During this pandemic, healthcare workers are putting in incredibly long hours to provide care and comfort to the many people impacted by the coronavirus,” said Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, FAT Brands Inc. “We wanted to show our gratitude to these true heroes by cooking fresh, hot meals onsite, and to hopefully brighten their day.”

Fatburger, the all-American fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, has already begun to make stops with its food truck to local hospitals to cook fresh, tasty meals for healthcare workers. Hospitals already visited by Fatburger include: Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center; Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles; Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center; and St. Francis Medical Center.

SCHEDULE OF UPCOMING STOPS:

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Keck Medicine of USC, 1500 San Pablo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM & 7:00 PM

PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 637 Lucas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:30AM

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91208

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Dream Center , 2301 Bellevue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Providence Saint John's Health Center, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM

West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, 7300 Medical Center Dr., West Hills, CA 91307

Friday, April 17 at 11:00 AM

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills, 5601 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

The team at Fatburger is continuing to work with hospitals and charities in Southern California to add more stops to continue this effort throughout the month of April.

ABOUT FATBURGER:

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 380 units worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

