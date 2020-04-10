SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bipolar disorder treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,288.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market:
Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of mental disorders, increasing number of product launches, and increasing collaboration and acquisition activities by key market players.
Furthermore, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)/ European Union 2018 Report, around 84 million of European population has some mental health problems.
The increasing product launches is expected to drive growth of the global bipolar disorder treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H.Lundbeck A/S received the U.S. FDA approval for ABILIFY MAINTENA (aripiprazole), an extended-release injectable suspension, for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults.
Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on increasing their manufacturing capabilities by launching new production lines, in order to expand their product offerings in the market. For instance, in May 2018, AstraZeneca entered into a license agreement with Luye Pharma Group, Ltd. for the sales and license of rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in the U.K., China, and other international markets, which include Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Malaysia, and South Africa.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key players operating in the global bipolar disorder treatment market include—
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan plc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Minerva Neurosciences, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc., and Indivior PLC.
Market Segmentation:
