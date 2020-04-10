SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bipolar disorder treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,288.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of mental disorders, increasing number of product launches, and increasing collaboration and acquisition activities by key market players.

Furthermore, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)/ European Union 2018 Report, around 84 million of European population has some mental health problems.

The increasing product launches is expected to drive growth of the global bipolar disorder treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H.Lundbeck A/S received the U.S. FDA approval for ABILIFY MAINTENA (aripiprazole), an extended-release injectable suspension, for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on increasing their manufacturing capabilities by launching new production lines, in order to expand their product offerings in the market. For instance, in May 2018, AstraZeneca entered into a license agreement with Luye Pharma Group, Ltd. for the sales and license of rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in the U.K., China, and other international markets, which include Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Malaysia, and South Africa.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global bipolar disorder treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of mental illness and increasing number of product launches. According to The Argentine Department of Health, 2017, around 22% and 25% of population in Latin America and Caribbean, respectively, are expected to suffer from mental disorders throughout their lives.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market, owing to presence of key players in the region such as Abbott, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., and AliveCor, and increased approval of new drugs for bipolar disorder treatment. For instance, in 2018, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) that expands the use of Latuda (lurasidone HCI) to include the treatment of major depressive episode associated with bipolar I disorder (bipolar depression) in pediatric patients (aged 10-17 years).

Key players operating in the global bipolar disorder treatment market include—

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan plc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Minerva Neurosciences, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc., and Indivior PLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market, By Drug Class: Antipsychotics Antidepressants Mood Stabilizers Anti-anxiety Drugs and Others

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



