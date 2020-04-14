Amundi: 2019 Universal Registration Document available

Paris, Tuesday 14th April, 2020,

Amundi announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 14, 2020.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document is available now in French on the websites of Amundi ( http://about.amundi.com ) and of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ). It is also available at Amundi corporate office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris. The English version will be available on April 20, 2020.

About Amundi

Amundi is the European largest asset manager by assets under management2 and ranks in the top 10 globally1. It manages 1,653 billion2 euros of assets across six main investment hubs3 .Amundi offers its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas a wealth of market expertise and a full range of capabilities across the active, passive and real assets investment universes. Clients also have access to a complete set of services and tools. Headquartered in Paris, Amundi was listed in November 2015.

Thanks to its unique research capabilities and the skills of close to 4,500 team members and market experts based in nearly 40 countries, Amundi provides retail, institutional and corporate clients with innovative investment strategies and solutions tailored to their needs, targeted outcomes and risk profiles

1 Source IPE “Top 400 asset managers” published in June 2019 and based on AUM as of end December 2018

2 Amundi figures as of December 31, 2019

3 Investment hubs: Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo





