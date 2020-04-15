CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced new digital safety and convenience features in its effort to support dealerships and consumers during COVID-19. Amid the current COVID-19 restrictions, the company is now offering ways for its subscribing dealers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada to inform in-market shoppers about how they can safely communicate and connect regarding the vehicles they are interested in purchasing.



As shoppers adhere to their local regulations for conducting retail activity, CarGurus’ new array of search features will help those who are able to shop for a vehicle to do so safely. For those subscribing dealerships, the new search filter and vehicle description features can be applied to their inventory on CarGurus.com. Those dealerships can opt into any or all of the following services that they are able to provide to shoppers:

Social Distancing Appointments – Dealers can schedule appointments with shoppers to visit their dealerships, and confirm specific timing to ensure social distancing

Virtual Appointments – Shoppers can schedule a virtual meeting with a dealership to conduct a virtual walk-around of the vehicle

Contactless Purchase – Shoppers can either pay for or finance a vehicle remotely, by either phone or email, and any paperwork will be delivered to them

Free Test Drive at Home – In up to a 25 mile radius for the U.S. and U.K. or roughly a 50 kilometer radius in Canada, vehicles can be brought to a shopper's residence so they can safely test drive it with no commitment to purchase

Free Home Drop Off – In up to a 25 mile radius for the U.S. and U.K. or roughly a 50 kilometer radius in Canada, a dealer will deliver a vehicle and the associated paperwork to those shoppers that commit to purchasing it

“At our core, CarGurus is a trusted partner for shoppers and dealers alike and that remains true as we all navigate this new COVID-19 environment,” said Tom Caputo, Chief Product Officer at CarGurus. “For those shoppers who are looking to buy a vehicle and for those dealerships that are able to remain open – we are here for all of you, and we are working to provide the tools and information for a safe, contactless purchase.”

Dealer Resources:

Dealers that are interested in learning more about CarGurus’ contactless features for COVID-19 can contact their CarGurus representative, call 1-800-CARGURUS or visit the following pages:

About CarGurus

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com in the U.S. or www.cargurus.ca in Canada.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

