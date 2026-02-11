CarGurus Expands “Big Deal” Brand Campaign, Introducing AI-Powered Dealership Mode™ and CarGurus Discover

Campaign underscores how the largest car shopping site in the U.S. helps shoppers find

the best deal on their big deal – now with cutting-edge products that empower research

and purchase decisions











BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.¹, today announced the expansion of its “Big Deal” brand campaign, a tribute to the financial and emotional decisions behind buying or selling a car. The newest product spots highlight CarGurus’ recently launched AI-powered innovations that make online research and comparison easier and more personalized, and help shoppers make more confident decisions at the dealership:

Dealership ModeTM: Available in CarGurus’ No. 1-downloaded app2, Dealership Mode uses location data to tailor the CarGurus app to a specific dealership, helping shoppers navigate their options and make decisions the moment they step onto the lot. Dealership Mode enables shoppers to quickly browse lot inventory, access key car details, and compare options, using AI to highlight the pros and cons of each car and offer an unbiased recommendation. With these features, plus the ability to calculate all-in price estimates, Dealership Mode brings clarity and efficiency to a dealership visit. ™



For dealers, Dealership Mode provides more informed, ready-to-transact shoppers and keeps the focus on the dealer's inventory.

CarGurus Discover: CarGurus’ new AI-powered search lets car shoppers describe what they want in their own words to research and compare options, and immediately see listings that match. Instead of having to figure out how needs translate into filters and specs, they just share priorities – like budget, lifestyle, or must-have features – and CarGurus Discover returns a curated list of options from the widest selection of new and used cars in the U.S.3





“CarGurus was founded to redefine the car shopping experience for consumers, bringing more transparency with data and technology,” said Dafna Sarnoff, CarGurus Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, as the No. 1 most visited car shopping site, we continue to invest in innovations that help consumers get their best deal with confidence, and enjoy the ‘big deal’ experience of finding a car you love. These new products directly address parts of the journey that our research shows shoppers find most challenging: deciding what kind of car to buy, finding the best available options for their needs, and negotiating a great deal.”

The second installment of the “Big Deal” campaign spotlighting the new products will run across TV networks and connected TV providers starting in early February. The campaign will also come to life in digital, influencer, audio, and offline activations throughout the year.

View the full campaign video library here: https://cargur.us/1l9T_X .

Creative Credits:

CarGurus

Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer

Evan Jones, Creative Director

Allison Conroy, Brand Marketing Sr. Director

Carli Riibner, Brand Marketing Manager

Maggie Meluzio, Director of Public Relations



Creative and Production - Bindery

Carter Collins, Partner, Managing Director

Kim Devall, Executive Creative Director

Laura Hockstad, Producer

Chris Hilk, Editor

Jess Stewart, Creative Director



Production - JOJX

Director: Jake Dypka

JOJX EPs: Jackson Morton, Joe Care, Sevasti Buford, Harry Joseph

Line Producer: Becky Brown

DP: Kai Saul

Prod Designer / Art Director: Ian Pesta



Color - Color Collective

Mike Howell, Colorist

Claudia Guevara, Executive Producer

VFX & Animation - NoLabel

Sound - Loud Color

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.3 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.4, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.



All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report {Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q3 2025, U.S.

2Sensor Tower Data: #1 downloaded Automotive Marketplace & Retailers app across all active markets (US, CA, and UK) for the last eight consecutive quarters.

3Compared to Autotrader.com (YipitData July/August 2025), Cars.com, TrueCar.com (YipitData as of September 30, 2025), and CARFAX (Joreca as of September 30, 2025).

4Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q3 2025, U.K.



Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9e9d503-38b4-4a6d-8b11-7a03f7fae289.