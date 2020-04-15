Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Press Release April 15, 2020

Hexatronic wins submarine cable orders totalling 40 MSEK

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has recently signed several agreements regarding fiber optic submarine cable. The total order value amounts to 40 MSEK, of which most of it is from new customers in several different countries such as the Philippines, Honduras, Ghana, St. Maarten and Norway. The major part is planned to be delivered during summer and autumn 2020.

Hexatronic offers system solutions in submarine cables as well as in the complete fiber optic infrastructure, from development and production to delivery.

“We are very satisfied about the agreements which is an acknowledgement on the confidence in the market of our broad submarine cable offering” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic’s Chief Executive Officer.

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

