Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain Media” or the “Company”), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, announced today that the Company has begun their initial process to up list to the NYSE/American.

As the global leader in listings, the New York Stock Exchange has been the venue of choice for innovators, visionaries and leaders for over 225 years. To help companies access capital and navigate global markets, NYSE/American offers a unique market model, strong network, brand visibility and core services.

“We are pleased to announce the beginning of our process to up list to the NYSE American exchange, with a goal of further expanding the reach of our brand and opening up our stock to a much wider array of potential investors,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. “We hope that a successful up listing will increase the liquidity of our shares. I look forward to working closely with the listings team at the New York Stock Exchange America to make this capital markets milestone possible.”

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include the Bright Mountain, LLC ad network, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media) and 24 owned and/or managed websites. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., any the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

BMTM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us







