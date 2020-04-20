eQ PLC INVESTOR NEWS

20 April 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

eQ Plc will publish its Q1 2020 interim report on Tuesday 28 April 2020 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a webcast to be held on 28 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The webcast will be held to a limited number of participants and participation requires a registration. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible to participate the event at eQ’s office.

The webcast will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the webcast has begun. To join the webcast, please register with iida.tuunainen@eq.fi .

