WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
22 April 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices overnight, a Severe Overnight Gap Event has occurred and the Swap Provider has served on the Issuer a Transaction Early Termination Notice with respect to the Impacted Product.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Boerse (being the exchanges where the Impacted Products are admitted to trading) to request the Impacted Product be suspended with immediate effect and delisted.
Accordingly the Issuer hereby announces pursuant to Condition 8.8(A) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the Impacted Product are to be redeemed compulsorily and today, the 22nd April 2020 will be the Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Product. Accordingly, the Impacted Product will be subject to compulsory redemption in accordance with Condition 8.8.
Pursuant to the Conditions, the Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security is USD 8.1854041.
The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the date on which the Issuer will pay out such amounts (the “Compulsory Settlement Redemption Date”).
All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Name
|Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security (USD)
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Exchange Ticker
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|8.1854041
|IE00B7SX5Y86
|LSE
|3OIS
|B7SX5Y8
|3OIS LN
|3OIS.L
|IE00B7SX5Y86
|LSE
|3SOI
|B93S177
|3SOI LN
|3SOI.L
|IE00B7SX5Y86
|Borsa Italiana
|3OIS
|BD3CT17
|3OIS IM
|3OIS.MI
|DE000A133ZV2
|XETRA
|O1LS
|BSJCN81
|O1LS GY
|O1LS.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com
For and on behalf of
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM