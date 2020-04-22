WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

22 April 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices overnight, a Severe Overnight Gap Event has occurred and the Swap Provider has served on the Issuer a Transaction Early Termination Notice with respect to the Impacted Product.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Boerse (being the exchanges where the Impacted Products are admitted to trading) to request the Impacted Product be suspended with immediate effect and delisted.

Accordingly the Issuer hereby announces pursuant to Condition 8.8(A) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the Impacted Product are to be redeemed compulsorily and today, the 22nd April 2020 will be the Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Product. Accordingly, the Impacted Product will be subject to compulsory redemption in accordance with Condition 8.8.

Pursuant to the Conditions, the Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security is USD 8.1854041.

The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the date on which the Issuer will pay out such amounts (the “Compulsory Settlement Redemption Date”).

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Name Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security (USD) ISIN Exchange Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 8.1854041 IE00B7SX5Y86 LSE 3OIS B7SX5Y8 3OIS LN 3OIS.L IE00B7SX5Y86 LSE 3SOI B93S177 3SOI LN 3SOI.L IE00B7SX5Y86 Borsa Italiana 3OIS BD3CT17 3OIS IM 3OIS.MI DE000A133ZV2 XETRA O1LS BSJCN81 O1LS GY O1LS.DE







Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

