SEATTLE, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine transportation is the most expansively used mode of transportation for goods shipment and passenger transport. Marine valves are mechanical components deployed to moderate, guide, and regulate the flow of numerous types of liquids and gases. Marine valves are available custom-made sizes including gate, angle, butterfly, and ball plug valves. Furthermore, actuators are joined to valves to monitor pressure and flow in applications where measurement of two values is extremely necessary.
The global Marine Actuators and Valves market is estimated to account for US$ 3.13 Bn in terms of value and 64.4 Million units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
Market Opportunities
Key Takeaways
Market Trends
Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period. This is owing to the upcoming modernization of the U.S. naval fleet leading to increased demand for marine actuators and valves in the country. Moreover, strategic decisions of the Canadian Government to develop its own ingenious marine industry. These trends are expected to continue during the forecast period.
Europe is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising trend of seaborne trade in the U.K. Moreover, increasing the procurement of auxiliary tankers and patrol boats for France Navy combined with growth of maritime transportation of export goods via seagoing vessels in Germany are expected to drive growth of the regional market.
Competitive Section
Major players operating in the global marine actuators and valves market are: Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., AVK Holding A/S, Rotork plc, KITZ Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, and Tyco International Ltd.
Key Developments
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
