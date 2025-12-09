Eye Health Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 5,474.5 Million by 2032 | 7.7% CAGR Growth says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Eye Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3,257.1 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5,474.5 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032. The global Eye Health Supplements Market is steadily expanding, driven by the growing prevalence of age-related vision problems such as macular degeneration and cataracts. Rising awareness of preventive eye care and the proven benefits of nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids are further accelerating demand.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3791

Eye Health Supplements Market Key Takeaways

The Lutein and Zeaxanthin segment is expected to lead the market, accounting for approximately 46.3% share in 2025.

North America is the largest market, holding around 45.6% share in 2025 due to rising awareness of eye care and preventive supplementation.

Growing incidence of age-related vision disorders, such as macular degeneration and cataracts, is driving demand for eye health supplements.

Expanding Adoption of Nutraceutical Supplements for Ocular Wellness

The rise in eye care dietary supplements demand is fueling growth in ocular health nutraceuticals market. More people, especially older adults and those exposed to screens for long hours, are turning to supplements to protect vision and maintain retina health. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), a long-term follow-up to the AREDS2 study showed that replacing beta carotene with lutein and zeaxanthin supplements reduced the risk of advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The study also found that these supplements lowered the risk of lung cancer for smokers. This finding is strengthening consumer confidence in nutraceutical-based eye health solutions.

Technological advancements and growing awareness are also aiding the adoption of omega 3 eye health supplements and other vitamins and minerals-based eye health products. Many users are adopting preventive methods for care rather than invasive procedures, which is boosting interest in nutraceutical solutions. With increasing clinical evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of these supplements, the ocular nutrition supplements market has been gaining wider acceptance. It is also being incorporated into mainstream eye care on a deeper level.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3791

Low Awareness Reducing Demand for Preventive Eye Supplements

Many people are still unaware of the benefits of eye care dietary supplements and ocular health nutraceuticals offerings. This lack of knowledge limits the adoption of preventive supplements for vision protection. Products like lutein and zeaxanthin supplements and macular health supplements are available but often underutilized. Limited awareness reduces consumer demand even though these supplements support long-term eye health.

Additionally, misconceptions about safety and efficacy further slow adoption in the vision health supplements market. Many potential users do not know about omega-3 eye health supplements or eye vitamins and minerals that can prevent conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Education initiatives and awareness campaigns are critical to expanding reach. Increasing knowledge about ocular nutrition supplements market can encourage proactive eye care and improve overall market growth.

Increasing Focus on Vision Wellness Boosting Supplement Consumption

Rising awareness about eye health is leading to the growth of the vision health supplements market. Consumers are turning to dietary supplements for eye care to promote the health of the retina and overall eye health. Studies show lutein and zeaxanthin supplements help protect against oxidative stress in the eyes and so are popular with adults at risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This trend is motivating manufacturers to build their portfolios for the macular health supplements market, leading to better availability to various consumer segments.

The popularity of preventive care is also giving a boost to ocular nutrition supplements market. Products such as omega-3 eye health supplements, eye vitamins, and minerals are commonly used to promote tear production and minimize the symptoms of dry eye condition. As clinical research is validating the effectiveness of these nutraceuticals, ocular health nutraceuticals demand is steadily increasing. Healthcare providers are also prescribing supplements as a regular form of eye wellness, which is further promoting market adoption.

Emerging Trends in Eye Health Supplements Market

Increasing cases of dry eye syndrome are fueling demand for dry eye supplement market products. Supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids are gaining attention, enhancing omega-3 eye health supplements market growth.

Consumers are seeking comprehensive ocular nutrition, which is promoting ocular nutrition supplements market. Products enriched with vitamins and minerals are growing in popularity, driving the eye vitamins and minerals market.

Focusing on maintaining macular health is increasing uptake of macular health supplement market products. Integration of these supplements into daily routines supports growth in the ocular health nutraceuticals market.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3791

Analyst View

“The global eye health supplements market is expected to grow steadily, driven by rising prevalence of age-related eye disorders, increasing consumer awareness about ocular nutrition, growing demand for lutein and zeaxanthin supplements, and innovations in eye care dietary supplements,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Competitor Insight

Key companies in eye health supplements market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Alcon

Alliance Pharma PLC

Allied Biotech Corporation

BASF SE

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Butterflies Healthcare Ltd

Herbalife International, Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Vitabiotics Ltd

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Key Developments

In July 2025, Vytanutra launched “LiqLutein”, a liquid-form supplement rich in lutein and zeaxanthin for visual wellness, designed for screen-heavy lifestyles.

In June 2025, Visiultra introduced a new eye-health supplement combining lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and antioxidants, targeting digital strain, aging eyes, and night-vision support.

In April 2024, Bausch + Lomb announced plans to launch a nutritional supplement for dry-eye relief and macular health, blending lutein, zeaxanthin isomers, curcumin, and vitamin D3, following positive clinical-study results.

Market Segmentation

Global Eye Health Supplements Market, By Ingredients Type

Lutein And Zexanthin

Omega- 3 Fatty Acids

Vitamin A

Beta Carotene

Bilberry Extracts

Others

Global Eye Health Supplements Market, By Indication Type

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Glaucoma

Others



Global Eye Health Supplements Market, By Dosage Type

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Others

Global Eye Health Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Eye Health Supplements Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news