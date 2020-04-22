ASML discloses 2020 AGM results
Veldhoven, the Netherlands, 22 April 2020 - ASML Holding NV (ASML) today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held on April 22, 2020.
At the AGM, ASML’s statutory financial statements for the 2019 financial year were adopted. In addition, the following items were approved:
A positive advisory vote was also cast on the remuneration report for the ASML Board of Management and Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year.
The following subjects were also discussed at the AGM:
The presentation given at the AGM and the recording of an audio webcast are available at www.asml.com.
