Tarrytown, NY, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP is closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and focusing on protecting the health and safety of our patients and workforce, while ensuring there is no further disruption to the ENT, Allergy, and Audiology care their patients deserve.

On Monday, April 27, all ENTA locations (44 total) will be open to serve their patients and communities. At this time, the practice has structured a limited physician schedule (8:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday) to ensure minimal public interaction within the office space to reinforce proper social distancing protocols. ENTA wants to assure all patients that we value their safety and are observing heightened precautions throughout this time. Patients can book their appointment online, anytime by visiting www.entandallergy.com/booknow or by calling 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

ENT and Allergy Associates realizes that healthcare is an essential need that one should continue to prioritize, even in these troubling times. That’s why the practice is taking every possible measure to make sure patients are still able to access the same safe, high quality care that patients come to expect at ENT and Allergy Associates.

“At ENTA, we have the right people with the right training, facilities and processes to ensure a healthy environment for everyone at all times. Social distancing techniques and appropriate protective equipment will be in place,” said Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA. “Our efforts to provide our patients the safest and most effective care will be an on-going priority during these rapidly evolving circumstances.”

The practice is taking every precaution to particularly ensure the safety of their more vulnerable patients. For those patients who are age 65 or over, it is encouraged that they schedule their appointment between 8:00am – 9:00am. Patients age of 65 or over must give special consideration as to whether their problem warrants leaving their homes at this time to come to the office. Rick increases with increasing age so this should be factored in as well.

As hospitals and urgent care facilities have been overcrowded with COVID-19 cases, ENT and Allergy Associates is doing their part to provide in-person care. The practice implemented a COVID-19 specific protocol. This protocol includes instrument disinfection, rearranged waiting rooms to allow for greater social distancing, thorough surface cleaning and exam room sanitizing between patients. Patients will also have the opportunity to wait in their cars and complete check-in procedures using a cell phone to limit the number of people in waiting rooms where this can be done. Our physicians and staff are provided personal protective equipment (PPE). When patients enter the office, they will be asked to utilize PPE equipment (mask and gloves) as well as cleaning their hands using the provided hand sanitizing station. Patients will be asked to wear a mask or at least a homemade covering scarf, or bandana at all times when on the premises. Additionally, only the patient is allowed in the office. For children and adult patients who require a caretaker, one adult may accompany the patient.

Robert Glazer, EVP – Chief Executive Officer of ENTA said “Our offices are following all recommended guidance from public health authorities, including best practices for hygiene, infection control and medical professional team health. We are grateful to the healthcare professionals on the front lines who are fighting to contain the virus and help patients with COVID-19 and thankful to our colleagues who continue to come to work on site each day to ensure we can continue to deliver the best ENT, Allergy, and Audiology care our patients deserve.”

ENTA will continue offering virtual visits for patients who do not feel comfortable in the clinical setting. ENTA doctors will be able to discuss your symptoms and determine the most appropriate treatment plan, including recommending an in-office visit when necessary. The care offered by our specialties, is, however, far superior when we can actually examine a patient in the office.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-984-2531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com