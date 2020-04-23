SEATTLE, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection (COVID-19) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 43,205.8 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends:

Key trends in the market include viral disease outbreaks, the increasing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and demand for immune globulin products in the market.

According to the American Cancer Society around 60,530 new cases of leukemia will be diagnosed in the U.S in 2020 out of which 21,040 new cases will be of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Similarly, according to the Cancer Research UK, around 3,500 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) were diagnosed in the U.K in 2017.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3790

Moreover, the growing demand for immune globulin (IG) products is expected to drive the human immunoglobulin (ph4) for intravenous injection (COVID-19) market growth. For instance, on August 12, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that demand for immune globulin products has increased in recent years and there is a shortage of Immune Globulin (Subcutaneous) (IGSC) and Immune Globulin (Intravenous) (IGIV) products in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working closely with manufacturers such as Asceniv, Bivigam, Octagam, Panzyga, Privigen and others of various immune globulin (intravenous) (IGIV) products to help mitigate the supply situation for IG products.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection (COVID-19) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to disease outbreaks such as coronavirus and the increasing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached around 165,155 on April 16, 2020, in Italy.

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to disease outbreaks such as coronavirus and the increasing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached around 165,155 on April 16, 2020, in Italy. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to presence of key players in the region such as Baxter International Inc., and the increasing incidence of coronavirus disease. According to the World Health Organization, around 604,070 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on April 16, 2020, in the U.S.

Key players operating in market are —

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring, Bayer AG, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., ADMA Biologics, Inc., and Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3790

Market Segmentation:

Global Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection (COVID-19) Market, By Type: IgG IgA IgM

Global Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection (COVID-19) Market, By Disease Indication: COVID-19 Primary Immunodeficiency Disease Immune-mediated Thrombocytopenia Kawasaki Disease B Chronic lymphocytic Leukemia(B-CLL) Others

Global Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection (COVID-19) Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection (COVID-19) Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Topics:

HEALTHCARE CONTRACT RESEARCH OUTSOURCING MARKET

Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing is conducted by pharmaceutical and medical device sectors for development of new drugs and medical devices. Clinical trials form the key part of pharmaceutical drug and medical device development and in the current scenario clinical trials are conducted across multiple locations in various geographies. Increasing cost and time required for drug development is expected to propel growth of the global healthcare contract research outsourcing market over the forecast period.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/healthcare-contract-research-outsourcing-market-3788

ANDROGEN REPLACEMENT THERAPY MARKET

Androgen replacement therapy (ART), often referred to as testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), is a form of hormone therapy, in which androgens, often testosterone, are replaced. ART is often prescribed to counter the effects of male hypogonadism. It typically involves the administration of testosterone through injections, skin creams, patches, gels, or subcutaneous pellets. Testosterone replacement therapy is a promising technology for improving symptoms of hypogonadism and to raise the testosterone level.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/androgen-replacement-therapy-market-3787

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com