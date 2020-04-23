-New Home Orders up 26% Year-Over-Year-

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“While I am extremely pleased with our results this quarter, TRI Pointe Group’s primary focus over the past several weeks has been the health and well-being of its employees, trade partners and customers since the outbreak of COVID-19,” said TRI Pointe Group Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “As soon as the threat of the virus became evident, we adjusted our business practices to substantially limit in-person interaction and promote social distancing. Overcoming this pandemic will require everyone’s collective efforts to stop the spread of the virus, and TRI Pointe is dedicated to doing its part.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “The measures we’ve taken as a nation to combat the virus will no doubt have a lasting impact on the economy and our industry. Fortunately, TRI Pointe enters this period of uncertainty in a position of relative strength, with a quarter-end net debt-to-net capital ratio of 35.4% and over $670 million in cash and available liquidity. This financial strength, coupled with the experience of our seasoned leadership team in navigating through difficult times, gives me confidence that TRI Pointe is well positioned to deal with the current market environment.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “From a macro perspective, I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for our industry post COVID-19. The demographic shifts occurring in this country have created a need for more housing, while the supply of existing homes remains low. These two factors, along with my belief in the resiliency of the American economy, give me confidence in the future of our industry and TRI Pointe in particular.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2020 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2019

Net income was $31.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $71,000, or $0.00 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $594.8 million compared to $492.7 million, an increase of 21% New home deliveries of 958 homes compared to 814 homes, an increase of 18% Average sales price of homes delivered of $621,000 compared to $605,000, an increase of 3%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.5% compared to 14.4%, an increase of 610 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 23.4%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 13.9% compared to 15.7%, a decrease of 180 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,661 compared to 1,321, an increase of 26%

Active selling communities averaged 140.8 compared to 147.8, a decrease of 5% New home orders per average selling community were 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly) compared to 8.9 orders (3.0 monthly) Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 15%

Backlog units at quarter end of 2,455 homes compared to 1,842, an increase of 33% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.6 billion compared to $1.2 billion, an increase of 31% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $659,000 compared to $672,000, a decrease of 2%

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 45.8% and 35.4%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2020

Repurchased 6,558,323 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $15.55 for an aggregate dollar amount of $102.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020

Ended the first quarter of 2020 with total liquidity of $677.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $624.1 million and $53.4 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

“I am extremely pleased with how our team members have adapted to the new reality brought on by the pandemic,” said TRI Pointe Group President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “We continue to effectively manage all aspects of the business on a day-to-day basis. I am proud that our teams continue to find creative ways to satisfy our customers through sales, construction and service. In many ways, the changes we’ve had to make as an industry play to TRI Pointe’s strengths, thanks to the investments we’ve made in our digital platform. Our ability to market and sell our homes using virtual tools has allowed us to continue to generate sales leads and convert web traffic into orders in this environment. In addition, we have provided customers with alternatives to conduct their new home closing, from curbside and window signing, to limited power of attorney with their settlement agent and remote online notarization. We believe our online presence will be a significant asset during this time of limited or no in-person interaction and will have an enduring cost-benefit to our business going forward.”

Outlook

Due to the uncertainty regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the U.S. economy and the Company’s business operations and financial performance, the Company has withdrawn its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the severity of COVID-19 and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability of a vaccine, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change % Change Operating Data: Home sales revenue $ 594,838 $ 492,703 $ 102,135 20.7 % Homebuilding gross margin $ 121,956 $ 71,167 $ 50,789 71.4 % Homebuilding gross margin % 20.5 % 14.4 % 6.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 23.4 % 18.4 % 5.0 % SG&A expense $ 82,474 $ 77,586 $ 4,888 6.3 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 13.9 % 15.7 % (1.8 )% Net income $ 31,883 $ 71 $ 31,812 44,805.6 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 67,956 $ 28,150 $ 39,806 141.4 % Interest incurred $ 20,779 $ 23,373 $ (2,594 ) (11.1 )% Interest in cost of home sales $ 16,822 $ 14,191 $ 2,631 18.5 % Other Data: Net new home orders 1,661 1,321 340 25.7 % New homes delivered 958 814 144 17.7 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 621 $ 605 $ 16 2.6 % Cancellation rate 13 % 15 % (2 )% Average selling communities 140.8 147.8 (7.0 ) (4.7 )% Selling communities at end of period 143 146 (3 ) (2.1 )% Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,618,481 $ 1,237,838 $ 380,643 30.8 % Backlog (homes) 2,455 1,842 613 33.3 % Average sales price in backlog $ 659 $ 672 $ (13 ) (1.9 )% March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 624,129 $ 329,011 $ 295,118 89.7 % Real estate inventories $ 3,194,148 $ 3,065,436 $ 128,712 4.2 % Lots owned or controlled 32,007 30,029 1,978 6.6 % Homes under construction (1) 2,564 2,269 295 13.0 % Homes completed, unsold 308 343 (35 ) (10.2 )% Debt $ 1,784,925 $ 1,283,985 $ 500,940 39.0 % Stockholders’ equity $ 2,115,281 $ 2,186,530 $ (71,249 ) (3.3 )% Book capitalization $ 3,900,206 $ 3,470,515 $ 429,691 12.4 % Ratio of debt-to-capital 45.8 % 37.0 % 8.8 % Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 35.4 % 30.4 % 5.0 %

(1) Homes under construction included 55 and 78 models at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 624,129 $ 329,011 Receivables 83,701 69,276 Real estate inventories 3,194,148 3,065,436 Investments in unconsolidated entities 11,091 11,745 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 159,759 159,893 Deferred tax assets, net 46,266 49,904 Other assets 173,959 173,425 Total assets $ 4,293,053 $ 3,858,690 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 77,275 $ 66,120 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 315,560 322,043 Loans payable 750,000 250,000 Senior notes 1,034,925 1,033,985 Total liabilities 2,177,760 1,672,148 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 130,236,981 and 136,149,633 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,302 1,361 Additional paid-in capital 478,122 581,195 Retained earnings 1,635,857 1,603,974 Total stockholders’ equity 2,115,281 2,186,530 Noncontrolling interests 12 12 Total equity 2,115,293 2,186,542 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,293,053 $ 3,858,690





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 594,838 $ 492,703 Land and lot sales revenue — 1,029 Other operations revenue 618 598 Total revenues 595,456 494,330 Cost of home sales 472,882 421,536 Cost of land and lot sales 202 1,495 Other operations expense 624 590 Sales and marketing 42,637 38,989 General and administrative 39,837 38,597 Homebuilding income (loss) from operations 39,274 (6,877 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (14 ) (25 ) Other income, net 373 6,241 Homebuilding income (loss) before income taxes 39,633 (661 ) Financial Services: Revenues 1,594 302 Expenses 1,079 321 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,556 775 Financial services income before income taxes 2,071 756 Income before income taxes 41,704 95 Provision for income taxes (9,821 ) (24 ) Net income $ 31,883 $ 71 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 134,361,148 141,865,270 Diluted 135,038,481 142,390,163





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: Maracay 140 $ 513 74 $ 535 Pardee Homes 257 694 242 557 Quadrant Homes 52 836 44 983 Trendmaker Homes 209 460 154 455 TRI Pointe Homes 226 702 242 710 Winchester Homes 74 628 58 571 Total 958 $ 621 814 $ 605 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: California 339 $ 763 328 $ 679 Colorado 64 568 72 549 Maryland 55 561 38 466 Virginia 19 819 20 769 Arizona 140 513 74 535 Nevada 80 528 84 529 Texas 209 460 154 455 Washington 52 836 44 983 Total 958 $ 621 814 $ 605





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: Maracay 240 15.3 161 11.8 Pardee Homes 475 41.5 433 44.5 Quadrant Homes 126 7.0 75 7.2 Trendmaker Homes 234 30.2 243 39.3 TRI Pointe Homes 414 32.8 295 30.8 Winchester Homes 172 14.0 114 14.2 Total 1,661 140.8 1,321 147.8 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: California 664 55.6 517 54.7 Colorado 59 4.5 81 7.0 Maryland 123 10.0 84 9.8 Virginia 49 4.0 30 4.5 Arizona 240 15.3 161 11.8 Nevada 166 14.2 130 13.5 Texas 234 30.2 243 39.3 Washington 126 7.0 75 7.2 Total 1,661 140.8 1,321 147.8





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: Maracay 430 $ 239,555 $ 557 238 $ 139,862 $ 588 Pardee Homes 678 491,236 725 593 472,729 797 Quadrant Homes 163 145,873 895 77 75,599 982 Trendmaker Homes 370 183,012 495 402 196,256 488 TRI Pointe Homes 517 365,638 707 371 247,399 667 Winchester Homes 297 193,167 650 161 105,993 658 Total 2,455 $ 1,618,481 $ 659 1,842 $ 1,237,838 $ 672 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: California 877 $ 670,672 $ 765 645 $ 530,031 $ 822 Colorado 95 56,278 592 153 86,570 566 Maryland 185 104,737 566 107 56,087 524 Virginia 112 88,430 790 54 49,906 924 Arizona 430 239,555 557 238 139,862 588 Nevada 223 129,924 583 166 103,527 624 Texas 370 183,012 495 402 196,256 488 Washington 163 145,873 895 77 75,599 982 Total 2,455 $ 1,618,481 $ 659 1,842 $ 1,237,838 $ 672





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Lots Owned or Controlled(1): Maracay 3,727 3,730 Pardee Homes 13,327 13,267 Quadrant Homes 1,051 1,103 Trendmaker Homes 5,398 4,034 TRI Pointe Homes 6,804 6,170 Winchester Homes 1,700 1,725 Total 32,007 30,029 March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Lots Owned or Controlled(1): California 14,802 14,677 Colorado 1,133 1,033 Maryland 947 1,140 Virginia 753 585 Arizona 3,727 3,730 Nevada 2,133 2,026 North Carolina 2,010 1,590 South Carolina 53 111 Texas 5,398 4,034 Washington 1,051 1,103 Total 32,007 30,029 March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 22,860 22,845 Lots controlled(1) 9,147 7,184 Total 32,007 30,029

(1) As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 % 2019 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 594,838 100.0 % $ 492,703 100.0 % Cost of home sales 472,882 79.5 % 421,536 85.6 % Homebuilding gross margin 121,956 20.5 % 71,167 14.4 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 16,822 2.8 % 14,191 2.9 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 349 0.1 % 5,202 1.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 139,127 23.4 % $ 90,560 18.4 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.5 % 14.4 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.4 % 18.4 %





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Loans payable $ 750,000 $ 250,000 Senior notes 1,034,925 1,033,985 Total debt 1,784,925 1,283,985 Stockholders’ equity 2,115,281 2,186,530 Total capital $ 3,900,206 $ 3,470,515 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 45.8 % 37.0 % Total debt $ 1,784,925 $ 1,283,985 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (624,129 ) (329,011 ) Net debt 1,160,796 954,974 Stockholders’ equity 2,115,281 2,186,530 Net capital $ 3,276,077 $ 3,141,504 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 35.4 % 30.4 %

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 31,883 $ 71 Interest expense: Interest incurred 20,779 23,373 Interest capitalized (20,779 ) (23,373 ) Amortization of interest in cost of sales 16,822 14,333 Provision for income taxes 9,821 24 Depreciation and amortization 5,456 5,085 EBITDA 63,982 19,513 Amortization of stock-based compensation 3,625 3,435 Impairments and lot option abandonments 349 5,202 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,956 $ 28,150



