MISSION, Kan., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) During a period when many families are spending more time at home than normal, eating healthier is likely a popular goal. One of the many aspects to focusing on better nutrition starts with a better breakfast.



To help boost you and your family’s immunity, try focusing on protein- and fiber-packed morning meals that are low in sugar. That doesn’t have to mean hours of prep in the kitchen or stocking up on uncommon ingredients.

Instead, you can start with simple recipes that call for just a handful of inclusions. Additionally, when your menu is centered around less complicated dishes, it allows an opportunity to get kids involved in the kitchen with tasks like measuring yogurt for a parfait, pouring milk in a pudding recipe or simply pulling ingredients out of the pantry and refrigerator.

To help start your healthy breakfast plan on the right foot, consider these tips from Dr. Jonathan Clinthorne and the experts at SimplyProtein:

Factor in fiber. When it comes to supporting immunity with nutrition, one of the underappreciated nutrients is dietary fiber. Fiber feeds gut bacteria, which helps produce numerous compounds that accelerate the development of immune cells and boost their function. The immune system performs better when people replace highly refined, low-fiber carbohydrates with fiber-rich carbohydrates.

Pick ingredients packed with protein. It’s important to consume adequate protein when looking to boost immune function as protein energy malnutrition is linked to poor immune function and can impair the ability of the immune system to fight viruses and bacteria. Add foods to your diet like SimplyProtein’s line of non-GMO, gluten-free bars and bites. The snacks include 11 or more grams of protein and just 0-3 grams of sugar without artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives for nutritious treats to help make busy lives simpler.

Build a balanced breakfast. People burn more energy through a process known as “diet-induced thermogenesis” when they consume high-calorie breakfasts rather than high-calorie dinners. This can ultimately help with weight loss and suggests that eating more food early in the day is better for you than eating a large amount before bedtime. For example, these recipes for Yogurt Parfait, Chia Seed Pudding and Avocado Toast provide protein and energy with simple at-home prep.

Skip the sugar. Avoid the post-lunch sleepy feeling by ditching sugar. Instead, focus on low-glycemic snacks that won’t spike blood sugar, helping to control your appetite.

Feel fuller longer. Eating immune supportive foods like vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds and protein-rich snack bars can help keep you full and satisfied while avoiding less nutritious alternatives.

Avocado Toast

2 slices whole-wheat bread

1 avocado, halved and sliced

2 poached eggs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2 cup crushed SimplyProtein Barbecue Crunchy Bites

Toast bread slices.

Divide avocado slices among toast. Place one egg on each piece of toast then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

Top toast with crushed crunchy bites.

Easy Additions for a Balanced Breakfast

Whether your morning meal is a lavish spread for the whole family or a simple snack before logging on for a workday, these simple add-ons can add flavor without sacrificing nutrition:

Dairy, such as milk or yogurt

Fruit, such as bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and more

Quick solutions, such as SimplyProtein Cookie Bars, Crispy Bars or Crunchy Bites

Eggs (for a time-saving solution, try using a muffin tin to create egg cups for ready-to-go breakfasts throughout the week)

Seeds or nuts

Yogurt Parfait

1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup assorted fruit, such as strawberries, blueberries and kiwi

1 tablespoon shaved almonds

1 SimplyProtein Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar, crumbled

shaved coconut (optional)

In bowl, layer yogurt, fruit and shaved almonds. Top with crumbled cookie bar and shaved coconut, if desired.

Chia Seed Pudding

3 teaspoons chia seeds

1 cup almond milk

1 SimplyProtein Lemon Crispy Bar

In glass jar or bowl, stir chia seeds and almond milk. Let rest 5 minutes then stir again.

Cover pudding in refrigerator; allow to set 1-2 hours or overnight.

Crumble lemon crispy bar and mix into pudding or cut into sticks for dipping.

