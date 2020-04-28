San Diego, CA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab Audio is expanding its portfolio of high-quality and affordable audio accessories into the rapidly growing USB-microphone space. The new JLab Talk are a multi-tiered line of USB microphones ideal for everything from gaming, streaming and web-based calls, to podcast and professional-level recording. True to its brand identity, JLab created their Talk Series USB Microphones ahead of the curve in combining high-quality, feature-packed products at price points below the established leaders in the space. The new JLab TALK series will launch with the Talk GO ($49), Talk ($99), and Talk Pro ($149), all scheduled to ship in early May on jlabaudio.com with other online retailers coming soon.
The genesis of JLab Audio's Talk series followed a similar path to the rise of their audio products. As smartphones rose in popularity, JLab’s wireless headphones and earbuds were created in line with direct demand by consumers and retailers for high-quality, affordable alternatives to what was on the market. With interest in podcasting, game streaming and unboxing videos becoming more prevalent in the last few years, so has the need for affordable differentiation.
JLab CEO Win Cramer saw there was a strong opportunity to extend JLab’s signature style of feature-packed, quality electronic accessories into the USB microphone category. JLab's engineers rose to the challenge with the development of the JLab TALK series with the same innovative development and bring-to-market process that has led the company to become the #1 true wireless earbud brand in the under $100 category according to NPD1 .
Each JLab Talk microphone has been tuned to deliver optimal sound recording for the usage scenario for which it was created. The Talk GO is compact, lightweight and portable, designed for calling, streaming, and podcasting. The second product in the collection, the JLab Talk, ups the ante by including three condensers and four directional options, all at a price point below leading competitors offering similar features. For those looking for a professional-grade USB mic, the Talk PRO takes the series to the next level by increasing the recording sample rate to an impressive 192k.
All JLab Audio Talk series microphones feature 24-bit rate, plug & play compatibility, 3.5mm headphone jack for zero-latency, quick-mute button, 5/8" mount foldable stands, and on-mic controls. In addition, each model comes with a 5-foot USB / USB-C braided cable, providing ample length for positioning microphones when recording both audio and video.
"JLab excels at creating accessibly priced, innovative options in the technology space. While we're not abandoning our roots in audio, the Talk series shows that JLab's ability to innovate can go well beyond what you hear, to what you say, and potentially, even further,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer.
The launch of the JLab Talk series comes on the heels of their recently introduced GO Air earbuds, which broke new ground by providing a feature-packed true wireless product at the wallet-friendly price point of $29.99. Among other features, the GO Air incorporates microphones into each earbud, allowing either to be used individually while the other remains in the charging case. The GO Air includes features typically only found on higher-priced products, including touch controls, multiple ear tips, and three different EQ settings, helping to ensure the user has an audio experience customized to their personal preference.
JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high quality gear; inspired designs and world class, hassle free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.
